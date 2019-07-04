Rain not putting damper on Fourth of July plans for Grand Strand visitors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They say when it rains, it pours, but the sun will always shine again.
That was certainly the case on Wednesday after a line of storms moved across the Grand Strand, putting many roads underwater.
“I’ve never experienced it being like this, so if it gets worse, we’re staying in,” said Glendy Bridges, who’s visiting from North Carolina.
Bridge and her family visit North Myrtle Beach often and this time they came to celebrate the fourth of July. But even though thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, Bridge said it’s not going to put a damper on their vacation.
“Weather won’t detour our time together and us enjoying being with each other," Bridge said. "We always make due, despite the weather.”
Down in Garden City, one family from Ohio said rain or shine, they’re going to have a good time.
“It’s okay," said Lauren Bednarczyk, who’s visiting from Ohio, "We’ll probably just go out to eat, come back to the arcade and do something fun inside.”
And as the water on the roads dries up from Wednesday’s storms, more water is expected to take its place as the kings tide is predicted through Saturday.
“Yeah, that does concern me, especially with people being out," Bridges’ said. “We still have family members coming in town so I hope that doesn’t affect them.”
