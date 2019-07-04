Person pulled from Sampit River, taken to hospital in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities say a person has been transported to the emergency room after being pull from the Sampit River.
Chief Hucks with Georgetown County Fire says a call came out around 4:30 p.m. saying a person was found in the water near St. James and Front Street in Historic part of City of Georgetown.
Hucks also said it’s unclear what caused this person to be in the water.
We will continue to follow this and you can check back here for more updates through the night.
