Myrtle Beach police conduct operation, bring wanted person into custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police conducted an operation Wednesday night, where they took a wanted person into custody.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers received information that a wanted person was located at 1005 South Ocean Boulevard, near the Ocean Plaza Motel.
They were able to detain the person who was wanted out of Greensboro, North Carolina. They said there was no threat to the public, according to Vest.
WMBF News asked why the person was wanted but was told that information could not be released at this time.
