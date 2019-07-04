Maintenance worker suffers ‘severe arm injury’ at Sonoco facility

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Sonoco maintenance worker was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after suffering a severe arm injury.
The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. at the company’s tube and core manufacturing facility on Patrick Highway in Hartsville.
Roger Schrum, the vice president of investor relations and corporate affairs, said the associate was performing maintenance on a dust baler at the facility when the incident happened.
No other employees were involved.
The worker was treated at the scene and taken to McLeod Medical Center where they are receiving treatment.
“Words are inadequate at a time like this to express our sorrow. We extend our thoughts and prayers to our associate and his family,” Schrum said in a statement.
The incident is under investigation by company safety personnel and has been reported to South Carolina OSHA officials, who went by the facility and conducted its own investigation, according to Schrum.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.