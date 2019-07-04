First Alert: Steamy conditions, storm chances continue for this evening

Some of the storms this afternoon and into the evening could be on the strong side. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | July 4, 2019 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 1:58 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a steamy afternoon outside for Myrtle Beach and Florence. Areas along the Grand Strand and toward I-95 are feeling the humidity with temperatures feeling like 105+ this afternoon. That moisture is already firing off some showers and storms and will continue to be the main story for the rest of the evening.

Stay cool with heat index values in the 105 range! It's going to be hot for this evening. A few strong storms are possible too. (Source: WMBF)

If you are planning on grilling out, take multiple breaks. Any outdoor activity today needs to be limited with plenty of water and frequent breaks. Mother Nature might even give you a break with a few storms this evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The best chances will be in the Pee Dee this afternoon at 60%. Areas along the coast will see a 40% chance of showers and storms.

If you are planning on heading out to the fireworks, be prepared for a few scattered storms. While the chances are lower, there is still the chance of a few showers and storms around the area around sunset. It will still be muggy and humid for those firework plans this evening.

A few scattered storms will continue for the fireworks tonight. This will not be a washout. (Source: WMBF)

Friday through the weekend will see continued high humidity and chances of storms. While no day will be a washout, storms will be likely at times each afternoon and could produce several rounds of heavy rain. The heat and humidity still remains high until Monday.

