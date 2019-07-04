First Alert: Steamy conditions, storm chances continue for this evening

If you are planning on grilling out, take multiple breaks. Any outdoor activity today needs to be limited with plenty of water and frequent breaks. Mother Nature might even give you a break with a few storms this evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The best chances will be in the Pee Dee this afternoon at 60%. Areas along the coast will see a 40% chance of showers and storms.