Behind the scenes look at the North Myrtle Beach fireworks show

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) - As soon as the clock strikes midnight, workers are out at the Cherry Grove pier preparing for the evening fireworks show.
The display will last under 30 minutes but crews started preparing long before.
“We started this process two weeks ago when we picked up our trucks and started loading the trucks for the shows and then tonight we started at midnight for the set up of the show,” explained David Haines, the lead PyrotechnicIan for Thursday’s show. “We’re looking at 24 -25 hours on the pier of hands-on with the show itself.”
Haines has worked with Zambelli, the company that puts on the annual Fourth of July show, for three years and has been a pyrotechnician for nine years.
Zambelli’s marketing team determines how the show will look to viewers but it’s up to Haines’ crew to set up and execute the show.
Crews started the morning unloading rack after rack of the plastic tubes that will hold the fireworks.
Golf carts transport the dozens of pallets to the end of Cherry Grove Pier; a process that took two hours.
Haines said North Myrtle Beach’s fireworks show is one that takes the longest to prepare for.
For Haines, dealing with the racks is one of the hardest parts.
“The racks have some weight to them. We handle them three times a show from putting them on the truck, taking them off the truck and setting them up and then putting them back on the truck,” he explained.
After the materials get to the edge of the pier, the five-member crew spends the next eight hours setting the tubes in place and hand placing each firework into a tube.
When the final circuit is connected, crews get the chance to relax while monitoring the fireworks throughout the day.
Workers said they plan on fishing and hanging out in hammocks to pass the time.
The state and local Fire Marshall Offices inspect the fireworks in the early evening.
During the show, the crew stands back in what’s called a ‘shooters’ shack’ and controls the release of the fireworks with the switchboard.
“Every shell is individually fired by a switch,” Haines explained. “I control the whole show, the speed of the show, the breaks of the show, which we try to avoid.”
Although he’s worked countless shows across the Carolinas the last few years, Haines said each show is different because of the type and size of the fireworks.
Although its hours of work for a 30- minute show, Haines said it’s a feeling he loves.
“The adrenaline rush of setting it off and then hearing the crowd after the show. The response of the crowd is what makes the long hours and the hear worth it all,” Haines described.
Taking apart the display is done in just a few hours.
The crew has to inspect each canister to make sure no undetonated material got left behind.
North Myrtle Beach’s fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m. off the Cherry Grove Pier.
The Pier will be partially open during the day and entirely close around 7 p.m.
