American Pride March becomes an annual tradition for father and son

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- A sea of red, white and blue gathered together to celebrate the Fourth of July by marching nearly 10 miles through North Myrtle Beach.
For more than a decade the Davis family has taken part in this American Pride March with their son, who was only two years old when this march began.
Now 14, Ryan Davis marches proudly alongside his father, a retired US Navy Veteran.
“When I’m walking with my Dad beside him with the flag it’s a really proud feeling to have in your heart,” said Ryan Davis.
Ryan’s father, Matt Davis served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years and is a founder of the annual American Pride March in North Myrtle Beach.
The march, sponsored by the Little River American Legion Post 186 has become a family tradition here in the Grand Strand.
“When you take the flags and start marching it down the beach it kind of help remind the people what today’s about,” said Matt Davis.
As they begin their march, thousands begin to cheer and take a moment to honor the red white and blue.
“It means a lot because as we’re passing by a lot of people are clapping and cheering us on, it feels really good,” said Ryan Davis.
Alongside the Davis’ this year was Christopher Amaya, participating in his first march and honoring his late great grandfather who served in WWII.
“The fact that he was a veteran really meant a lot so it means a lot that I get to honor him today by carrying this flag,” said Christopher Amaya.
Marchers came together on Main Street as dozens lined the beaches with American flags and chanting the USA as the Salute from the Shores fighter jets took flight overhead.
Davis says every year that moment gives him chills and to share it with his son makes it even more special.
“It’s just a moment of re-patriotism on a day to honor the sacrifice that people have made to make this one of the greatest nations in the world,” said Matt Davis.
If you are celebrating the Fourth of July in North Myrtle Beach there will be a fireworks celebration at the Cherry Grove Pier starting at 9:30and Barefoot Landings will start at 10 PM.
