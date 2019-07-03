Wicked Tuna’s second restaurant opens Wednesday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owners of Wicked Tuna, a popular seafood restaurant along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, opened it’s second location Wednesday in the heart of Myrtle Beach.
The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. at 2nd Avenue Pier.
The assistant general manager told WMBF News back in March that they’re taking over the two existing floors of Second Avenue Pier. It also has a rooftop bar.
A new feature for the Myrtle Beach location is a breakfast menu for those who want to enjoy breakfast on the water.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.