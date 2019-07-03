Wicked Tuna’s second restaurant opens Wednesday in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff | July 3, 2019 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 3:38 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The owners of Wicked Tuna, a popular seafood restaurant along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, opened it’s second location Wednesday in the heart of Myrtle Beach.

The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. at 2nd Avenue Pier.

Great Day for you to come have dinner at Wicked Tuna 2nd Ave Pier in Myrtle Beach! Opening today at 5! Can't beat the view!

The assistant general manager told WMBF News back in March that they’re taking over the two existing floors of Second Avenue Pier. It also has a rooftop bar.

A new feature for the Myrtle Beach location is a breakfast menu for those who want to enjoy breakfast on the water.

