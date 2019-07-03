U.S. Coast Guard urges safety as more boats hit Grand Strand waters during Fourth of July

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For many, a day on the water is the perfect way to spend the Fourth of July, but it also leaves crowded waterways around the Grand Strand.
Ensign Phillip VanderWeit with U.S. Coast Guard said boat ownership is on the rise. He said with more boats out on the waters, plus the unpredictability of the water, it’s important to make sure boaters are trained and have the appropriate safety equipment.
WMBF News rode with Phil Johnson, who owns Captain Phil’s and trains people on boating safety, on Wednesday along the Intracoastal Waterway. During our time on the boat, we witnessed two boats that ran into the ground in Little River, two others ran into each other in Socastee and one broke down at Barefoot Landing.
These incidents are the reason why Johnson increased his team for water rescue for the busy July 4th weekend.
“This is a heavy congested area and then we have guys that have no idea to know what a wake zone is they run through this wake zone on plain and put everybody in danger that’s here,” Johnson said.
Though we all want to have fun, sit back and enjoy the beautiful weather, there are rules we have to follow.
“We have rules on this waterway just like we have on the highway, only difference is we don’t have a speed limit,” said Johnson.
VanderWeit said boaters should always check supplies before getting out on the water. Johnson added the the number one thing you want while out on the boat is a VHF radio in case boaters have an emergency and need help.
VanderWeit said there will be extra patrol out this weekend to ensure safety.
“You’re gonna see good law enforcement presence on the water just to make sure that if anyone is in need of help we are there to assist,” said VanderWeit.
Statistics from the Department of Natural Resources on boating accidents shows in 2009 there were 96 recorded boat crash and last year there were 142.
There were also around 90,000 more registered boats in 2018 than in 2009.
