Two charged after vinyl siding, trailer stolen

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a larceny last weekend in Robeson County.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Renee Circle around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say vinyl siding and an 18-foot trailer valued at $3,600 were stolen.
Alexander Hunt, 35, and Benny Locklear, 62, are charged with felony conspiracy, felony larceny, larceny from a construction site and possession of stolen goods.
The suspects were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center on $50,000 secured bond.
