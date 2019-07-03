Troopers increasing patrols for Fourth of July holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - AAA Carolinas says a record-breaking 1.3 million North Carolinians and more than 695,000 South Carolinians will travel for this Fourth of July holiday.
When people hit the roads, they can expect to see law enforcement working to keep drivers and passengers safe.
“I just left Southport, North Carolina and I came down to Myrtle Beach Airport to pick up a friend from Florida that’s going to be here until Sunday," said Bob Sauerbay.
Sauerbrey is one of more than two million Carolinians traveling during this Fourth of July holiday. With Wednesday expected to be the busiest travel day, he said he’s expecting to hit some traffic.
“It’ll probably be almost two hours going back," said Sauerbay.
The Fourth of July falling on a Thursday this year means it’s expected to be busier than ever, with travelers taking advantage of the long weekend.
For South Carolina Highway Patrol, that means ramping up patrols for a 102-hour period from Wednesday through Sunday. That’s compared to the 30-hour enforcement period last year.
“We know our major roadways are going to be extremely busy so we have troopers already established on those busy roads, so we’ll be watching for those peak travel times,” said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers will be watching for things like speeding, aggressive drivers, those distracted behind the wheel or drunk driving.
During the holiday weekend last year, there were three deadly crashes and more than 300 wrecks in the state. But the last time Fourth of July weekend enforcement lasted 102 hours, in 2017, it resulted in 13 deadly collisions and nearly 1,500 total crashes.
“We’re back to 102 hours so we want to make sure those numbers get nowhere near like it did two years ago, so we’re going to be out there hoping to do our part and keeping those roads safe.”
As many of you plan to celebrate, troopers are urging anyone who plans on drinking to think ahead and arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare or a taxi.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.