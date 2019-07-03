Three charged with attempted murder after weekend shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday in Florence County that left a man injured.
Ty’Quan Lamont Reed, 21, Derrick Jameel Hunt, 26, and Timothy Leverne Martin, 24, are all charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Honda Way near Timmonsville.
Deputies say the three suspects shot multiple times into a vehicle, injuring a Timmonsville man. Bullets fired by the suspects also hit a nearby home, the release states.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Reed was arrested on Monday, while Hunt and Martin were taken into custody on Tuesday.
All three suspects are currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
