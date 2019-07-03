Report: Clemson student was drinking, tried to jump to roof before deadly fall

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) – A police report is shining some light on what happened moments before a Clemson student’s deadly fall.
A police report obtained by WYFF shows that 20-year-old Thomas Heard Few from Greenville, was found around 12:45 a.m. Sunday lying on the ground outside of a home on Old Greenville Highway.
The responding officer said in the report that when he arrived, Few was lying on the ground, bleeding from the back of his head, ears and nose.
A witness told the officer that Few was drinking and tried to jump from the stair railing to the roof of the garage, according to the police report.
The friend said Few’s feet slipped when he reached the roof, causing him to fall backward off the roof and onto the concrete walkway, the police report states.
Few was rushed taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
