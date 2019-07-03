One injured in shooting at Pee Dee trucking company; suspect in custody

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning near Hartsville that left one person injured.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at Landair Transport on North 5th Street.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m. at a home in Chesterfield County with the assistance of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the release states.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.