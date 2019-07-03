Myrtle Beach Fire Department reminds residents and visitors of fireworks safety

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another birthday for America is approaching and many will be celebrating with fireworks. Fireworks are a symbol of the start of the Fourth of July holiday, but if they’re not used carefully they could cause serious harm to you and your property.
If fireworks are included in your plans this holiday weekend, keep in mind fireworks are legal in the unincorporated areas of Horry County before 11 p.m. But selling, possessing or using fireworks inside Myrtle Beach city limits is illegal.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest times of the year in Myrtle Beach. Fireworks can be very dangerous, causing serious burn and eye injuries. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates on average, 240 people go to the ER every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the holiday. The agency also reports that last year, over 9,000 people were hospitalized with firework-related injuries.
Fire officials encourage you to leave it to the professionals and go to an established fireworks event instead of setting them off yourself. But if you do plan to use fireworks, Myrtle Beach Fire wants to remind you to take the proper safety precautions.
“We just encourage you to be safe out there, have a perimeter where there’s nobody else allowed in, especially not kids or pets where they get hurt. Just have one or two people out there that know what they’re doing shooting those off. Always have an extinguishing agent nearby," Evans said.
You should also keep a safe distance from the fireworks. Never light or hold lit fireworks in your hand and if the firework doesn’t go off the first time, don’t try to re-light it. Proper disposal of fireworks is also important. Once the firework is out, it should be put in a bucket of water. Officials say one of the biggest culprits of firework related injuries are from sparklers.
“A lot of times, even with a little sparklers that you think aren’t very dangerous and not going to explode, but they get very, very hot and go over 1,000 degrees when they’re burning," said Evans.
No fireworks are completely safe, and adults should also keep a very close eye on children to make sure they don’t handle any fireworks. Officials say it’s important to always have an adult supervise firework activities and never leave children unattended. Doctors also suggest wearing protective eye gear if you plan to handle fireworks.
Although the fireworks may seem cool to look at and experience, your furry family members might not be on the same page as you. Local vets are reminding pet owners to keep their animal in a safe place during firework displays and make sure they’re micro-chipped in case they get lost.
