Mother sues Myrtle Beach hotel after child suffers second-degree burns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother is suing a Myrtle Beach area hotel, claiming her child suffered severe burns because of a broken microwave in their hotel room.
Sara Fitzgerald filed the lawsuit on Monday.
In July 2017, Fitzgerald said her and her child stayed at the Hampton Inn Myrtle Beach-Northwood at 620 75th Avenue North.
According to court documents, Fitzgerald was preparing food in the hotel room’s microwave, and when it finished cooking, her child opened the microwave door and the glass turntable fell out, causing hot food to fall on top of her child.
“When Plaintiff Sara Fitzgerald examined the microwave following the incident, she discovered that the microwave was missing a turning wheel causing the glass turntable plate to become unbalanced,” the lawsuit states.
Fitzgerald claims her child suffered second-degree burns from the incident.
“The Plaintiff E.F. suffered severe bodily injuries, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish and suffering and the Plaintiff Sara Fitzgerald was forced to spend money and incur costs for medical services and other matters related to the Plaintiff E.F.’s injuries,” according to court documents.
The lawsuit claims that the Hampton Inn was negligent by failing to make all repairs and making sure that the hotel room was in good condition for guests. It also claims that the hotel failed to warn or inform guests about the hazard.
Fitzgerald is seeking $25,000 in damages and is requesting a jury trial in the case.
