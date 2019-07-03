Man accused in deadly Conway bank robbery seeks relief from ‘harsh’ jail conditions

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused in a deadly Conway bank robbery is set to appear in court next week for a hearing on several motions filed on his behalf.
According to court documents, Brandon Council claims the maximum security unit at the Florence County Detention Center is too “harsh,” as he is alone 23.5 hours a day and has no face-to-face interaction with any inmates.
Council also alleges he cannot attend “programming or religious services” and has been deprived of basic writing materials, which violates his right to participate in his defense and access to court, the documents states.
A hearing on the motions is scheduled for July 9 at 9 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Florence.
Council allegedly killed two employees during the August 2017 CresCom Bank robbery in Conway. His trial is set to begin in September.
