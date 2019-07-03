Local bakery to host cupcake eating contest on Fourth of July

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 8th annual Fourth of July Cupcake Eating Contest & Festival hosted by Croissants Bistro and Bakery is set for Thursday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Marina Park at the Grande Dunes. Proceeds will benefit Backpack Buddies and Help 4 Kids.
Contest registration is $20 and includes a t-shirt and as many cupcakes as you can eat in five minutes.
Only the first 50 entries will be accepted. To register, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.