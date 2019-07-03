Lighting strike causes water issues for Grand Strand Water & Sewer customers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority customers are without water or dealing with low water pressure after a lightning strike caused an outage, according to the company.
A statement from the water authority said a lightning strike around 4 p.m. near Robert Edge Parkway affected the water transmission system.
GSWSA said customers will experience reduced pressures in the area.
A viewer from the the Waterfall community in Little River and a viewer from Park Pointe in North Myrtle Beach have said they don’t have any water.
GSWSA said crews are working to isolate the waterline and make the necessary repairs. It’s not clear how long it will take.
GSWSA apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.
WMBF News will bring you updates as this story develops.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.