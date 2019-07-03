Lifeguard shortage along Grand Strand creates summer staffing challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For years, being a lifeguard has been a popular summer time job for teenagers and young adults.
However, in recent years pools everywhere, including the Grand Strand, are having a tough time filling open lifeguard positions.
As we enter into the middle summer, several public pools and water parks are still looking for lifeguards to hire that can work the later half of the summer season.
Recreation centers, water parks and even beach services noticed a decline in the amount of applications they received for open lifeguard positions.
“Lifeguarding is not as glamorous as it used to be. It’s sitting out here in the hot sun, paying attention and always being on your toes,” said Nora Childers, the operations manager at Wild Water and Wheels.
Childers has spent all summer interviewing lifeguard applicants. Even with a full staff, they’re preparing for a large majority of their staff to cut back on hours when school starts in August.
“Most of our workers are students and most of them are going back to high school or going back to college and that leaves us with pretty much with nobody,” said Childers.
Pepper Geddings Aquatics Coordinator Ryan Caupto has dealt with the same issue at the recreation center, which also offers a lifeguard certification course.
“We actually offer the course at no cost if they’re going to work for us, which I think is a huge benefit, but we still have a tough time filling those courses at times,” said Caupto.
Shannon Zahra, a certified lifeguard with Pepper Geddings with five years of experience, has noticed the increased workload this summer with a smaller staff.
“I’ve been working crazy hours. I’ve been all over the place working at both our pools,” said Zahra.
Horry County Beach Patrol officer Duke Brown has 54 years of lifeguard experience.
The hiring process for lifeguards on the beach has now become a year-round job.
“When they start looking to hire guards, they don’t start in February and March, they’ll start as soon as this summer is over,” said Brown.
While water parks and beach services wrap up their season in late September, Caupto is still looking to hire on 10 life guards to supervise their indoor recreational facility during the fall and winter.
“We’re never fully staffed anymore so we keep that application open for anyone who’s interested,” said Caupto.
The American Lifeguard Association said the shortage is worldwide and believes most teens are taking other summer jobs that don’t require a certification course and sitting in the heat of the summer sun.
There’s currently no quick solution to address this lifeguard shortage, most water parks and recreation centers offer lifeguards above minimum wage.
