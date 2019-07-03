'It’s just terrible’: Family members of slain Latta man remember loved one

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - Family members are speaking out after their loved one was gunned down in front of their home last week.
The Dillon County coroner identified 36-year-old William Lashon Campbell as the victim killed in the Friday’s shooting on Calm Street in Latta.
Hasan Abudayya, 22, is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center charged with Campbell’s murder. He was denied bond.
“It’s just terrible, very terrible. It’s shocking,” Campbell’s sister, Dorothy Bethea, said.
On the day of the shooting, Campbell's sisters said he got into an argument with Abudayya's father at a gas station.
They said Campbell paid for gas, but he forgot to pump it and ran out of gas on the road.
"He went back to get it. Somebody had already got it. The guy wouldn’t give him back the money or the gas,” Dorothy, said.
They said Abudayya found out where Campbell lived and confronted him. That’s when they believe he shot and killed their brother.
“Either way, however it happened, it’s sad. I lost my brother over $5," Dorothy said.
Campbell’s relatives described him as a gentle giant who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
"Me and my daughter always call him a big baby, you know, he’s so big, but he’s his mama baby, but he’s just as sweet and humble as he wanted to be,” Campbell’s cousin, Glindelyn Bethea, said.
His cousin recalled the last conversation they had the day before he was killed.
“Oh God he loved my chocolate cakes. He asked me, ‘Would you bake me a chocolate cake?’ I said, ‘I promise when I bake one... you’ll be the first one to get it,’ not knowing that would be the last time. Yeah, it hurt,” she said.
Campbell’s funeral is noon Saturday at the Weston Chapel AME Church on Richardson Street.
