Horry County treasurer: Judge’s order in hospitality fee case creating ‘wave of hysteria’ among business owners

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County treasurer is asking for clarification as to whether a judge’s ruling on the hospitality tax applies to other municipalities besides the city of Myrtle Beach.
In her affidavit filed Wednesday, treasurer Angie Jones said the cities of North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Loris, Surfside Beach and Aynor take the position that the June 21 order also applies to them.
In that order, Judge William Seals Jr. denied Horry County’s motion for a preliminary injunction to keep Myrtle Beach from collecting or enforcing any new fees and granted the city’s motion to not pay the 1.5% hospitality fee to the county as a lawsuit moves through the court system.
The city filed suit against Horry County, saying the county illegally collected hospitality tax money without its consent. Myrtle Beach’s revised taxes and fees went into effect July 1.
Seals’ order lists the city of Myrtle Beach as a plaintiff, “for itself and a class of similarly situated plaintiffs.” Jones said in her affidavit there is “mass confusion” as to whether or not the order applies to other municipalities.
“The Court’s Order has created concern, upsetedness and a wave of hysteria,” Jones’ affidavit states. “I, as Treasurer, do not know how to advise the taxpaying public nor can I advise my 43 employees in their 5 offices throughout the County as to how to comply with this Order.”
Jones notes the new rates suggested by the municipalities that were set to begin July 1 in Myrtle Beach and other cities were lower than what the county collects.
“If these businesses located in those municipalities do not abide by the City’s request it could result in revocation of their business license should the City so choose,” according to Jones’ affidavit. “Further, if this Court or another court finds that Horry County was justified in its collection of these fees many of the business owners who will have paid the City will have paid less monies than what was charged under Horry County Ordinance 105-96.”
On June 29, the Horry County Council opted to continue collecting the 1.5% hospitality fee from all municipalities within the county other than Myrtle Beach.
A separate July 3 affidavit from Alten Driggers, supervisor of the Horry County Treasurer’s Office’s business license department, states the office received 55 phone calls prior to July 1 from a number of business owners in affected cities questioning whether they should still collect the 1.5% hospitality fee from tourists and vacationers.
“Of those 55 phone calls, some of those are corporations that represent multiple businesses who have locations inside and outside the city limits,” Driggers’ affidavit states.
Jones is asking the court to order a confidential mediation to be attended by officials with the cities and the county within 30 days.
“The reason I am making this request at this early stage in the litigation is to save and protect the millions of dollars and numerous appeals which would be spent on this case,” Jones states in court documents.
See below for a timeline tracing the history of the dispute over the hospitality fee:
