Horry County firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a two-alarm house fire in the Conway area.
They were called to 1200 Bucksport Road.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said only one lane of Bucksport Road is open near the home, while the rest are closed while firefighters battle the fire.
There are no injuries reported in the fire.
