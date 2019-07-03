Funnel cloud forms near Crescent Beach during severe storms along Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A severe round of storms Wednesday afternoon brought on heavy rain, hail and flooded roads across the Grand Strand just as thousands of people come into town for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
WMBF News received several videos and pictures, including a funnel cloud that formed at Crescent Beach near the Crescent Shore Condos in North Myrtle Beach.
WMBF News reporter Casey Watson also came across flooded roads. While responding to reports of hail and damage, she drove down Kings Road which was flooded near Apache Campground.
The storms are also producing dangerous lighting. A lightning strike caused a two-alarm house fire on Bucksport Road in the Conway area of Horry County.
The storms will continue off and on through the early evening before they diminish.
The Fourth of July will be hot and humid again with increasing chances of storms at times. Be sure to download the WMBF Weather app to keep you posted during the Fourth of July holiday.
