FIRST ALERT: Steamy and stormy 4th of July

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A very humid and at times stormy weather pattern will settle in through the weekend.
After seeing the heat index climb as high 113° in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon, storms have developed in some areas and will continue off and on through the early evening before diminishing. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain and very dangerous lightning at times.
As storms wind down during the evening hours, skies will turn partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70s.
The Fourth of July will be hot and humid again with increasing chances of storms at times. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 at the beach. Very high humidity will remain in place and push the heat index to 104 to 108 from midday through the late afternoon. Please use extreme caution if spending time outdoors for the holiday.
From midday through the late afternoon scattered storms will develop and move slowly across the region. Similar to Wednesday, some of the storms will produce dangerous lightning and gusty winds. The storms will also be slow moving meaning areas that get underneath a storm could see very heavy rain and periods of minor street flooding.
Storms will start to wind down in time for the fireworks displays Thursday evening, but could still be possible in some areas.
Friday through the weekend will see continued high humidity and chances of storms. While no day will be a washout, storms will be likely at times each day and could produce several rounds of heavy rain.
