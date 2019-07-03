First Alert: Heat advisory issued, scattered storm chances continue

The best timing for showers and storms looks to be during the early afternoon hours until around 7 p.m. After that, our chances will begin to drop and should make for a calmer evening. Just like today, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. If you have plans to celebrate the holiday, do not cancel them. You just may have to dodge a few showers and storms if you have outdoor plans for the afternoon. There are still some spots that could see very little rainfall or none at all for tomorrow.