First Alert: Heat advisory issued, scattered storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A heat advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Heat indices will climb into the 104-106° range today with highs in the lower 90s along the coast and near 100 for areas inland.
While the coast is not included in the heat advisory, the difference of one or two degrees in the heat index is not going to make much of a difference. It’s still going to be a hot and extremely humid day here in Myrtle Beach and Florence.
As we head into the afternoon, the heat and humidity will allow for a few scattered showers and storms to fire up. These storms will not impact everyone but could put down a quick downpour as we head throughout the afternoon and into the early evening. Both the Pee Dee and the beaches have a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. We cannot rule out a strong storm somewhere this afternoon.
If you have been keeping updated with us, you know the storm chances have increased for the Fourth of July. If you haven’t, don’t panic. Highs will climb into the upper 80s tomorrow along the coast with the mid 90s expected inland. The humidity will still be noticeable with heat indices in the 102-104° range. Here’s a look at the day as a whole.
The best timing for showers and storms looks to be during the early afternoon hours until around 7 p.m. After that, our chances will begin to drop and should make for a calmer evening. Just like today, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. If you have plans to celebrate the holiday, do not cancel them. You just may have to dodge a few showers and storms if you have outdoor plans for the afternoon. There are still some spots that could see very little rainfall or none at all for tomorrow.
We will hold onto a 60% chance of rain for both Friday and Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the coast to the lower 90s inland. It will not be a complete washout. As we get closer to the weekend, we will know more on the timing and best chances for showers and storms. Be sure to stay updated with us throughout your holiday on the First Alert Weather App.
