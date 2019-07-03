Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear in S.C. this month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Democratic presidential candidates will make their way to the Palmetto State this month.
Bill de Blasio
Sunday, July 7- de Blasio will be in Columbia to speak with local churches and do a town hall with Mayor Benjamin.
Kamala Harris
Sunday, July 7 - Darlington County Meet & Greet
When: 1:00 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Jerusalem Baptist Church, 301 S. 6th Street in Hartsville
Florence Town Hall
When: 4:15 p.m. Doors open at 3:45 p.m.
Where: New Ebenezer Baptist Church, SHEREC Building, 307 S. Ravenel Street. in Florence
Monday, July 8 - Horry County Town Hall
When: 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 12:00 p.m.
Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak Street in Myrtle Beach
Joe Biden
The former vice president will meet with voters in Sumter, Orangeburg and Charleston on July 6 and July 7. Biden plans to lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class and unifying the country.
