Deal Diva: Amazon deals before Amazon Prime Days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2019 Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner.
This year, it’s a two-day shopping event scheduled for July 15 and July 16. Amazon is expected to introduce over a million Prime Day deals and discounts both days, but there are a few hidden features that will help you save right now and long after Prime Days are gone.
Shoppers can check out Amazon Warehouse, where all Amazon returns are handled. It’s also where shoppers can save up to 70% off. Everything from appliances to clothing, it’s either warehouse damaged, used, or refurbished, while some products are in new and open-box condition.
The company says everything is checked and inspected thoroughly before you purchase.
Next, there’s the Amazon Outlet. Here is where shoppers can look for lots of clearance and overstocked items. Find discounts on everyday items, but move fast because many of these discounts will expire.
Ever heard of Just for Prime? This section is dedicated to exclusive deals and discounts just for Amazon Prime Members.
Shoppers can use Alexa to find deals. Ask her for the deals of the day, and she’ll read off featured items that are up to 40% off. The deals she finds will also connect to your mobile device.
