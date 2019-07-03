Cities plan ways to spend hospitality taxes while feud continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The fight over hospitality fees is continuing between the cities and the county but WMBF News is looking into how it impacts residents and visitors throughout Horry County.
People may not see much of a difference in their wallet, but it could impact the community in the long-term.
North Myrtle Beach held a council meeting on Tuesday to discuss a judge’s ruling last month that cleared the way for Myrtle Beach to collect its own hospitality fees. The meeting ended without any further action.
North Myrtle Beach argues that surrounding municipalities are a part of that ruling, but Horry County said that’s not correct and the county can continue to collect hospitality fees from cities, except for Myrtle Beach.
The city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit Monday, asking a judge to hold Horry County in contempt for continuing to collect the fees from other municipalities, which include North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Conway, Aynor and Loris.
On Tuesday Horry County responded, outlining why leaders believe they can continue to collect from other municipalities besides Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner said only Myrtle Beach was a part of the June ruling.
WMB News also asked Gardner about what this means when doing business in cities like Conway.
He said if the cities collect their own hospitality fee, customers will be taxed by both the city and county.
But as cities and towns continue to plan to keep the money for their own use, WMBF News reached out to see how they plan to use it.
The city of North Myrtle Beach said it plans to use the money to improve public parking by purchasing more land. We have not heard back yet from the other municipalities.
