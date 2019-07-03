Attorneys in ‘Jane Doe 3’ lawsuit against HCPD ask that late former detective’s deposition not be left out of trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Attorneys for a woman at the center of one of the two remaining lawsuits involving the late former Horry County police detective Allen Large are asking that specific evidence not be left out of the upcoming trial.
In the lawsuit brought by a woman identified simply as “Jane Doe 3,” the Horry County Police Department, the county itself, and former police chief Saundra Rhodes are among the defendants.
Motions previously filed by attorneys for Rhodes and former HCPD deputy chief Scott Rutherford asked the court to exclude any testimony or deposition from Large, testimony from other alleged victims, any allegations of misconduct against former HCPD employees, and any mention of a meeting between Large’s father-in-law and HCPD officials in 2003.
Jane Doe 3’s attorneys referenced that Large’s deposition was taken in the case of Jane Doe 1, another woman who alleged misconduct against the former detective. That case has since been settled.
The plaintiff’s attorneys pointed out that the same facts at issue in the Jane Doe 1 case are the same as the Jane Doe 3 lawsuit, court records state. Large’s health is also referenced, specifically a one-month hospital stay following a 2015 heart attack, and that he was in “questionable health” when he gave a March 2, 2016 deposition.
“It was certainly foreseeable that he may have further health consequences that would prevent him from testifying at a 2019 trial,” court documents state.
Attorneys for the plaintiff also are requesting that testimony from other Jane Does be allowed at trial, despite the fact that several have previously settled their cases centered around Large.
“The argument that any witness who has previously settled a claim with a particular Defendant must be precluded from offering sworn testimony at a jury trial so as to not ‘discourage voluntary resolution of litigation’ is unsupported by any precedent whatsoever and defies logic,” the plaintiff’s response states.
As to the defense’s motion to dismiss allegations of misconduct against former HCPD employees, a doctor for the plaintiff’s side testified during a deposition that the number of internal affairs investigations stemming from citizen complaints of unwanted sexual advances from Jan. 1, 2006 to Sept. 26, 2016 was “unusually large,” court documents state.
Jane Doe 3’s attorneys noted in their motion that this number suggested a “pattern or a culture” at the HCPD that was never addressed through training, policies or otherwise.
As to Large’s former father-in-law, he first met with HCPD officials in 2003 and then wrote a letter alleging the late detective used county vehicles for "stalking purposes" and that Large had been tipped off about the meeting between his superiors and his father-in-law.
“This correspondence places the Horry County Police Department on actual notice of Detective Large’s propensity to abuse his position of power, and more specifically, to use this position of power to form inappropriate relationships with female victims of violent crime,” the plaintiff’s response stated.
These responses were filed on June 30. The defense’s motions are similar to ones filed in the Jane Doe 3 case.
On July 2, the defense also filed its list of potential witnesses in the case, including Rhodes, Rutherford, and former HCPD lieutenant Chip Squires.
Trials in the Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4 cases were expected to start in July. However, two key experts will be on vacation with their families.
Potential make-up trial dates are Aug. 26, Sept. 3 or Sept. 9.
The women in these cases claim their civil rights were violated and claim negligence and gross negligence on the part of the Horry County Police Department. They allege the county and the HCPD needed to “exercise control of Detective Large prior to his alleged misconduct occurring from January 2015 to December 2015.”
Large, who died on Jan. 10, 2018, worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.
Large denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
