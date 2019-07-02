Woman charged, allegedly overdosed on heroin while caring for child

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she overdosed on heroin while caring for a child.
Courtney Mullins, 19, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
According to an Horry County police report, officers were called to an undisclosed address in Horry County around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to an overdose.
A witness said nasal Narcan was used to revive Mullins after the she was found unresponsive in her bed, according to police.
Mullins told police she used heroin in the bathroom before lying on her bed, the report confirms. The 29-year-old said she did not remember anything else until EMS arrived on scene.
Mullins, who police say admitted to being a regular heroin user, was caring for the child at the time of her overdose, according to the report.
As of Tuesday morning, Mullins remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
