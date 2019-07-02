Tidelands Health using new technique to offer patients relief from chronic pain

It's called dry needling because no medication is injected into the skin. The technique is often mistaken for acupuncture, a traditional form of Chinese medicine. Dry needling is often performed to relieve "myo-fascial" pain, a chronic and painful condition that affects the connective tissues that covers the muscles. Once the needle is inserted into the muscle, it can reduce or eliminate pain by causing the muscle to relax and stimulate the body's normal healing response.