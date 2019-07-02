This is Carolina: Patriotic partnership puts stars around veterans’ shoulders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of stars that are destined to be part of an American flag become damaged in the embroidery process.
Those stars were destined for the dumpster, but a patriotic partnership gives them an even greater purpose with the Quilts of Valor.
“I program the star in the dimension, the diameter and the width for the size of the star field," said Embroidery Solutions production manager Alain Marquez.
He gave WMBF News a tour of the factory, which is home to ten giant embroidery machines that produce at least 30,000 American flag star fields a week. Marquez oversees the operation in Kingstree, S.C.
“The flag might be simple just to look at it, but when it comes to the process of work it really takes a lot of time and a lot of people to finish up the work,” he said.
Dozens of workers checked the embroidery machines progress, double check it at sewing machines and triple check the end result’s perfection.
If the field of fifty stars, meant to be sold to a customer that will connect it to stripes to make the American flag, is not perfect, it’s a waste.
However, the company no longer dumps the discarded star fields in the dumpster. They go to a different destination: The Quilts of Valor chapter, known as the Myrtle Beach Shorebirds, in the Grand Strand.
“I’ve never had a garage. It’s been this way since basically day one. Since the beginning, because nine years ago it was just she and I. Just the two of us," Jim Wobbleton said inside his garage now called the ‘she shed’ by the ladies who fill it every Wednesday.
“We call this our Quilts of Valor shop," his wife, Joan, said.
The two head the Myrtle Beach Shorebirds Quilts of Valor chapter.
“Since 2010, our group has awarded over 3,000 quilts to veterans who served during a combat era,” Joan explained.
The Wobbleton’s garage is filled head to toe with shelves, filled with rolls of patriotic fabric. Even more rolls on top, showcasing the red, white and blue. Quilting machines and tools are in the middle.
The ladies meet every Wednesday to work on quilt kits and design, which are then sent off to regional volunteer quilters, who send them back to be finished in the Wobbleton’s garage and awarded to the over 400 veterans waiting for a Quilt of Valor.
If you have a veteran you’d like to nominate for a quilt, click here to request a quilt of valor.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.