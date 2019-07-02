Second former West Florence High coach sues district, interim principal over handling of their resignation

Between Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, 2018, Woodberry said Wymbs and then assistant principal Mark Frasier called him multiple times while he was with his son on a college baseball visit in Charleston to pressure him to resign as football coach. When the plaintiff said he believed he could do both jobs, Wymbs said, “I will get your a--, you (expletive), and “You will listen to a white woman but not a black man, f--- you,” the lawsuit states.