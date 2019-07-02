Motorcyclist sustains ‘serious injuries’ in Florence County wreck

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Florence County. (Source: Howe Springs Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | July 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 11:59 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Florence County, Howe Springs Fire Rescue Cpt. Michael Paige said.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Irby Street. According to Paige, a sedan was also involved in the wreck. He added no one inside the vehicle was hurt.

Paige said he is not sure if the motorcyclist’s injuries are life-threatening.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

