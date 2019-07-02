Motorcyclist sustains ‘serious injuries’ in Florence County wreck

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Florence County, Howe Springs Fire Rescue Cpt. Michael Paige said.
The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Irby Street. According to Paige, a sedan was also involved in the wreck. He added no one inside the vehicle was hurt.
Paige said he is not sure if the motorcyclist’s injuries are life-threatening.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
