Marion woman uses lottery winnings to pay off house

The winning numbers for a scratch-off lottery ticket that was bought at a gas station on Marion (Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)
By WMBF News Staff | July 2, 2019 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 3:39 PM

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion woman said goodbye to her mortgage payments after she won $275,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

The lucky winner said she made her final house payment after winning the big prize.

She said she’s also thinking of celebrating with a staycation.

The winner told lottery officials it was the first time playing the Lucky Numbers scratch-off game.

She bought the winning ticket at Sawyers Convenience Store off Highway 501 South in Marion. Because the store sold the winning ticket, it will receive a commission of $2,750.

