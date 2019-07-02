Marion woman uses lottery winnings to pay off house

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion woman said goodbye to her mortgage payments after she won $275,000 on a scratch-off ticket.
The lucky winner said she made her final house payment after winning the big prize.
She said she’s also thinking of celebrating with a staycation.
The winner told lottery officials it was the first time playing the Lucky Numbers scratch-off game.
She bought the winning ticket at Sawyers Convenience Store off Highway 501 South in Marion. Because the store sold the winning ticket, it will receive a commission of $2,750.
