Man shot while trying to buy drugs Sunday, report says; police investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot while trying to buy drugs early Sunday morning.
The 28-year-old victim, who was interviewed by police at a local hospital, said he met the suspect at Ron Jon’s on Waccamaw Boulevard after he approached him about buying drugs, according to an Horry County police report.
At one point, police say the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money from the victim. The suspect then attempted to fire the gun after the victim told him he had nothing to give him but the firearm jammed, the report states.
The victim attempted to grab the gun from the suspect and was shot in the forearm during the struggle, according to the report. Police say the suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle,
The suspect’s description was redacted in the police report.
If you have any information on this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-TIPS.
