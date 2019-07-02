Loris man faces multiple counts after one injured in stabbing at Longs Dollar General

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have arrested a Loris man in connection with a stabbing that happened Monday at the Dollar General store in Longs.
County spokesperson Kelly Moore said Elbert Parriott was taken into custody following the incident. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state the 52-year-old was booked Monday afternoon and charged with third-degree assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, second-degree domestic violence and being a fugitive.
He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon under no bond.
Authorities said one person was injured in the stabbing that happened at the Dollar General located at 90 Cloverleaf Drive in Longs.
