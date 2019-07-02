Loris city administrator submits resignation letter; city searching for replacement

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris mayor and city council are now searching for a new city administrator.
Damon Kempski handed in his resignation letter on Monday. The mayor and city council accepted his resignation, which is effective immediately, during Monday night’s city council meeting.
Mayor Todd Harrelson said Kempski didn’t give a reason for leaving but said that he hates to lose Kempski as the city administrator. Harrelson said Kempski did a lot of great things for the city and the people, especially during Hurricane Florence.
The mayor and city council will decide who will be the interim as they look for a permanent replacement.
During Monday night’s meeting, a reporter pressed the mayor and city council about Kempski’s resignation.
Harrelson said the reporter was called to order, but when the reporter refused, he was kicked out of the meeting.
Harrelson said it was because personnel issues are not discussed in an open forum.
The mayor also added that during the meeting Joan Gause was appointed as the mayor pro-tem. He said it was a unanimous decision.
