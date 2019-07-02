Life Hacks: Packing tips before traveling for the Fourth of July holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Record numbers of travelers are expected to hit the roads and the skies this Fourth of July.
According to information from AAA, a record 41.4 million travelers will pile into the car for the holiday. An additional 3.96 million will board a plane, another record.
One of the necessities for any trip is a suitcase filled with as many essentials as possible. AAA also wants travelers to know that there are smart and efficient ways to pack for this and other holiday travel periods.
Here are some proper packing practices, according to AAA:
- Create a travel checklist and write down your outfit for each day of your trip. Plan on wearing neutrals like camel, navy and black.
- Pack an extra phone charger and a portable power bank
- Bring travel sizes of grooming items like toothpaste, shampoo and deodorant, or fill up empties with your favorite brand to save space in your suitcase
- Stash an empty water bottle in your carry-on that you fill at water fountains
- Put shoes in thin plastic bags like a grocery bag or dry cleaning bag to keep them from touching your clean clothes. Pack footwear and other heavy things at the bottom of your suitcase to keep your clothes from wrinkling.
- Tuck a fabric softener sheet into your suitcase to keep your clothes smelling fresh
- Be prepared for bad weather and pack proper gear
