Judge sentences Pee Dee man for selling gun to known felon

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marion County man was sentenced to six years in a federal prison for selling a firearm to a known felon.
Christopher Lee Scott, 37, pleaded guilty to the crime. The judge accepted his guilty plea and sentenced him to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.
Evidence showed that Scott sold a 9mm pistol for $400 to an acquaintance, who Scott knew was a convicted felon.
Scott also told the individual that he had other guns to sell, including an assault rifle.
Scott is also not allowed to have firearms because he has two convictions for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, a conviction for distribution of crack cocaine and two convictions for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing a firearm.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alongside officers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Combined Drug Unit.
