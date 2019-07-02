Horry County homeowners could soon pay more in property taxes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Throughout Horry County, homes are being built for thousands of people who have moved to the area, and the thousands more who are coming.
“We measured over 8,000 new homes last year, single-family homes by and large, so you average 3.2 people per home, that’s about 25,000 folks," Horry County Assessor Larry Roscoe said.
The price tag of homes being sold is how the assessor’s office begins to determine the property value for the roughly 250,000 homes in the county.
Every five years, the assessor’s office has to do an audit to determine property value throughout the county.
“You could imagine, in a market like this, a lot of properties will sell two or three times in five years so we can track their movement up or down, or flat line across," Roscoe said. "We then take that information and compare that to similar neighborhoods.”
To determine this, the assessor uses a database. It shows the physical characteristics such as heated square footage, garages, decks, pools and type and quality of construction.
Properties are then grouped into one of more than 2,600 appraisal models, based on similar characteristics.
This is where your house comes into the picture.
If the value of your property has increased by more than $1,000, you’ll be receiving a letter in the mail in the next week or so, to let you know. The letter will also tell you that your property taxes will be going up.
But there’s a cap on how much the county can increase your taxes.
“The most you’ll ever see during a reassessment for your tax increase is roughly 15% of what it was before," Roscoe said.
For example, if your home was originally valued at $101,000 and the new value is $145,000, you will only be taxed on a maximum of $117,000.
If you receive a letter in the mail, you’ll have 90-days to appeal the value if you believe this is not correct.
Reasons for an appeal could be your home receiving damage during severe weather that hasn’t been reported or alterations to its structure.
