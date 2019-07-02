Horry County firefighter returns to duty six months after being hit responding to fatal crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – On Jan. 1, just hours after ringing in the new year, Horry County firefighter Beth Petty was working a fatal car crash when she herself was hit by a car on the side of U.S. 501.
Petty suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg which put her out of the job for six months.
On Tuesday, with a smile on her face, Petty returned to full duty at Station 23 for the first time since Jan. 1.
Petty spent her time off recovering, but she also became an advocate for the Move Over Law not just in Horry County, but across the state.
“Tow truck drivers get killed. Police officers get killed. It’s not just firefighters, this is a problem nationwide that I’ve been especially aware of the past six months. It’s a problem for everybody so, just have awareness for that. Let us work, let us live, let us respond to you guys,” Petty said.
