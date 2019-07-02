HCFR firefighter honored for heroic actions during Windsor Green fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter was honored for his heroic response during the massive fire at the Windsor Green apartment complex.
Lt. Davis Trussell was recognized as the Jeffrey V. Chavis Medal of Valor winner during the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association 114th Annual Conference over the weekend in Columbia.
“Trussell’s quick-thinking and action saved the life of a resident and her dog, while also being an integral part of our response at this emergency scene,” Horry County Fire Rescue said in a social media post.
A three-alarm fire broke out in April 2018 at the Windsor Green apartments.
Seven people were injured, four of them critically, while escaping the flames. Several people had to jump from the third floor of the building, and one baby was dropped and caught by a teenager as the flames spread.
