Former CCU baseball star named to American League All-Star team

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Former Coastal Carolina baseball standout, Tommy La Stella, has made Chanticleer history.
He is the first Chanticleer player to make a Major League Baseball All-Star game.
La Stella was named to the American League All-Star team for the 2019 MLB All-Star game, according to CCU’s website.
He was a finalist for the inaugural Google MLB All-Star Starters Election. It allowed fans to pick the starters at each position for this year’s game.
Playing for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim this season at second base, La Stella is hitting .297 with a career-high 15 home runs and 43 RBIs, according to the press release.
An eighth-round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves, La Stella was a unanimous All-American in 2011 for the Chanticleers. Named the 2011 Big South Player of the Year, he was also a 2011 ABCA All-Region first team pick and earned a spot on the All-Big South first team in both 2010 and 2011.
In his two years at Coastal, La Stella hit .388 with 28 home runs, 29 doubles and 136 RBIs over 125 games played, according to CCU. His .650 career slugging percentage ranks first all-time in school history, while he also ranks third all-time in on-base percentage, fifth in batting average and 11th in home runs.
The MLB All-Star game will be Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
