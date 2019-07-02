First Alert: Humidity continues along with daily storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The hot and humid weather pattern continues as we start a brand new day. If you thought the humidity was bad for Monday, get ready for the next couple of days where the temperatures will feel like 101 to 105+ degrees. It’s another muggy start for your Tuesday as you head out the door. By this afternoon, high temperatures will reach the lower 90s near the coast. Inland Horry County will see highs in the mid 90s. In Florence, the temperatures will make a run for the triple digits. Someone in the Pee Dee could easily hit 100° today.
The latest guidance keeps an isolated shower or storm chance around for today. With increasing humidity, there is a slim chance for your Tuesday. Better shower and storm chances will arrive for Wednesday and even the Fourth of July.
Wednesday will be the hottest day this week. Inland temperatures will soar to 100 degrees during the afternoon and coastal temperatures will once again reach the lower and middle 90s. As the humidity continues to increase, the heat index will climb to 105 at times and a HEAT ADVISORY may be needed for Wednesday. A few storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening.
If you are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July, it will be a hot afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s near the coast. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 90s inland with a 40% chance of a few showers and storms. While the chances are higher, no washouts are expected at any point. Be prepared for the possibility of a few pop up storms. The heat index will still have a chance to hit 105° by Thursday but with showers and storms, it should not last long for many areas. That trend will continue into Friday and the weekend with scattered showers and storms. Despite the drop in temperatures, the humidity will remain high for the rest of the week.
