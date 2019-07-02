First Alert: Humidity continues along with daily storm chances

If you are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July, it will be a hot afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s near the coast. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 90s inland with a 40% chance of a few showers and storms. While the chances are higher, no washouts are expected at any point. Be prepared for the possibility of a few pop up storms. The heat index will still have a chance to hit 105° by Thursday but with showers and storms, it should not last long for many areas. That trend will continue into Friday and the weekend with scattered showers and storms. Despite the drop in temperatures, the humidity will remain high for the rest of the week.