Family mourns toddler killed after being hit by car in Florence County church parking lot

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee family is grieving following the tragic death of a toddler in a church parking lot on Sunday.
According to the Florence County Coroner’s Office, 18-month-old Khloe Chandler was hit by a car in the parking lot of Mt. Moriah Christian Church, between Vox Highway and Highway 314, in Johnsonville. The incident happened Sunday at 12:50 p.m.
Officials are still investigating what caused the accident. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.
