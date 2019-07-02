Family mourns toddler killed after being hit by car in Florence County church parking lot

Family mourns toddler killed after being hit by car in Florence County church parking lot
Khloe Chandler (Source: Wendy Garcia)
By Patrick Lloyd | July 2, 2019 at 3:28 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 3:49 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee family is grieving following the tragic death of a toddler in a church parking lot on Sunday.

According to the Florence County Coroner’s Office, 18-month-old Khloe Chandler was hit by a car in the parking lot of Mt. Moriah Christian Church, between Vox Highway and Highway 314, in Johnsonville. The incident happened Sunday at 12:50 p.m.

Officials are still investigating what caused the accident. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.

