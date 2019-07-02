Deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder is now behind bars.
Charles Coe, 22, was arrested Tuesday morning at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was then transported to the Robeson County Detention Center Complex where he was turned over to the Lumberton Police Department.
Coe is accused of shooting another man on June 17 in the area of Pate Street and C Avenue.
Coe has been formally charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon in the city limits. His bond has been set at $100,000.
The Lumberton Police Department thanks all parties involved in the case and gives a special thanks to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and taking Coe into custody.
