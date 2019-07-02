Conway city council member takes on new role as recreation center director

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The City of Conway has hired a familiar face as its director for the Conway Recreation Center.
City Administrator Adam Emrick announced Ashley Smith as the new director.
Smith is a resident of Conway and has served as a city council member, leader, teacher and coach. He has also had experience in the Conway Recreation Department and previously worked for the recreation center for more than a decade.
“There is not any other candidate who has the breadth of knowledge as a former employee, as a parent, as a coach, and as an elected official that can bring this position the depth of knowledge to lead us into the future,” said Emrick
Smith has spent the last few years as a teacher and coach for the Horry County School District. He said he’s excited to bring that knowledge and love for the community to the recreation center and do great things.
“My first goal is to restore a positive image to the department and enhance communication to the public. I look forward to bridging the gap between both the older and younger generations to make the Conway Recreation Center something our entire community can be proud of,” said Smith.
Smith has stepped down from his role as a Conway councilman to move into the new position.
His first day with July 15.
