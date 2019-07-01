Suspect in deadly Latta shooting where victim shot multiple times arrested

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon man was taken into custody Sunday night and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Friday on Calm Street in Latta, according to authorities.
A Facebook post from the Latta Police Department states 22-year-old Hasan Abudayya was arrested by U.S. Marshals at 9 p.m. Sunday. He has been charged with murder.
Police say they were called to Calm Street Friday afternoon and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, but eventually died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
